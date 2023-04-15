Deals
Bullpen Foundation holds first annual kickball tournament

The Bullpen Foundation hosted its first annual kickball tournament Saturday at Randolph School.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bullpen Foundation, a group focused on helping give all kids an equal opportunity to play sports hosted its first annual kickball tournament Saturday.

The tournament was held Saturday at Randolph School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament went toward helping the community.

“Well, we wanted to do something different. there’s a lot of golf tournaments in town and we were looking for something a little bit different and the thought came together about kickball and so here we are,” said Bullpen Foundation board member Jason Landers. “I  grew up playing sports and it was an important part of my life. we believe in getting behind kids, getting them to parks and creating a level playing field for all these kids.”

The Bullpen Foundation was formed in 2022 by a small group of local business and community leaders.

