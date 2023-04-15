Deals
Bullet strikes home of next door neighbor in New Market shooting

New Market Shooting
New Market Shooting(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Stacy Black lives next door to the home in New Market where two people were shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Black said that when he arrived home, he made a shocking discovery.

When Black first arrived home that day, he was met by a heavy law enforcement presence and made the discovery of the shooting soon after. He said he was surprised this would happen in his small, quiet neighborhood.

“I was shocked, completely shocked, it didn’t even really register,” Black said. “I knew that I was headed home, had no clue that any of this stuff was going on, and so I walked in the house, cautiously of course and wanted to look around and see if everything at least that I owned was safe.”

Once he went inside his home, he went to the second floor and discovered a bullet from the shooting next door.

The bullet exited the home of the shooting through a window and into Black’s home. Through the bullet’s curse of travel, it scraped the wall and landed on a speaker he had on the floor.

“I was definitely [shaken]. I didn’t really know, I just didn’t really know what to do,” Black said. “It was one of those things where we live in a really great neighborhood and you never expect anything like this to happen so we were definitely scared.”

Attorney Mark McDaniel says the suspect will be tried in a juvenile court where there will be next to no publicity. The courtroom will be closed and if he is found guilty he would serve in the Department of Youth Services until he is 21.

“He’ll have a hearing before a juvenile court judge and be appointed a lawyer and then he’ll have a trial in juvenile court which will not be open to the public,” McDaniel said. “Nobody will know what happen, nobody can know what happens in that case and the file will be sealed to where you can never follow him really.”

The juvenile suspect is currently in custody at the Neaves Davis Juvenile Center in Huntsville.

