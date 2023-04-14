Woodmeade Elementary briefly placed on secured status after parent threatens principal

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Woodmeade Elementary School in Decatur was placed on secured status for a short period on Friday morning after a parent entered campus against protocol and threatened the school’s principal.

A press release issued by Decatur City School detailed the incident:

This morning before 8 a.m., a parent entered Woodmeade Elementary School at 1400 9th Avenue SW. The parent refused to follow the protocols and directives of the staff and proceeded into the hallways. The parent then went to the principal’s office, where the parent became combative and threatened to harm the principal. The parent left the building using obscenities in the presence of children and staff, then threatened to return. The building was immediately placed on secured status. A warrant has been issued for the individual.

According to Decatur City Schools, extra police presence was at the school following the incident. Classes have continued as normal. All students and staff are safe at this time.

