UAH breaks ground on new engineering facility
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville is making a huge investment in itself and the local community.

On Friday, it broke ground on a brand new engineering facility on campus. The 80,000-square-foot building will be right next to the current engineering hall.

There will be state-of-the-art labs, classrooms and more. UAH President Chuck Karr says the school already has a great reputation and this will only raise the profile.

“Badly needed. We want to be great supporters of this community, we’ve got to have new and modern facilities,” Karr said. “All across this community I hear people tell me we love the product you produce, we just need more of it. In order for us to increase the number of graduates we have to have these kinds of things.”

UAH expects the facility to be open in time for the FALL 2024 semester.

