Second suspect in Tuscumbia shooting arrested

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Florence man was arrested by Tuscumbia Police Department officers on Thursday after a shooting left one injured in Tuscumbia on April 5.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, officers arrested and charged Deontae Thompson, 23. Thompson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and for shooting into an occupied building.

Thompson is the second person to be arrested for the shooting that happened on April 5. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on April 8 after a chase ended in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

The 17-year-old suspect and another person allegedly stole a vehicle near Memphis, Tennessee.

After stealing the vehicle, the 17-year-old led authorities on a chase through three counties. The 17-year-old then abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot in Alcorn County, Mississippi. The passenger and the suspect were taken into custody and both remain in the Alcorn County Jail.

The passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The 26-year-old who was injured in the shooting was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

According to the Times Daily, police are still looking for a juvenile suspect who was potentially involved in the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.