Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Second suspect in Tuscumbia shooting arrested

A 23-year-old Florence man was arrested by Tuscumbia Police Department officers on Thursday...
A 23-year-old Florence man was arrested by Tuscumbia Police Department officers on Thursday after a shooting left one injured in Tuscumbia on April 5.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Florence man was arrested by Tuscumbia Police Department officers on Thursday after a shooting left one injured in Tuscumbia on April 5.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, officers arrested and charged Deontae Thompson, 23. Thompson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and for shooting into an occupied building.

Thompson is the second person to be arrested for the shooting that happened on April 5. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on April 8 after a chase ended in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

The 17-year-old suspect and another person allegedly stole a vehicle near Memphis, Tennessee.

After stealing the vehicle, the 17-year-old led authorities on a chase through three counties. The 17-year-old then abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot in Alcorn County, Mississippi. The passenger and the suspect were taken into custody and both remain in the Alcorn County Jail.

The passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The 26-year-old who was injured in the shooting was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

According to the Times Daily, police are still looking for a juvenile suspect who was potentially involved in the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Juvenile suspect in New Market shooting faces murder, attempted murder charges
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

Larry Haggermaker and Michael Quinn.
Men arrested in Madison on burglary charges
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Juvenile suspect in New Market shooting faces murder, attempted murder charges
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Juvenile faces 2 murder charges in New Market shooting
Mother of teenager killed in 2021 car accident reacts to suspect's guilty plea
Mother of teenager killed in 2021 car crash reacts to suspect’s guilty plea