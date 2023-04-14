Scattered showers, cloudy and cool Friday

Good morning and happy Friday. Scattered light to moderate rain showers are still on the radar this morning with mainly cloudy skies, morning temps are in the 50s and low 60s with a damp feel to start the day.

The center of low pressure off to our west will continue to bring in additional scattered rain showers through the day, it looks like the rain will taper off into the afternoon. The cloudy skies and periodic rain showers will keep things cooler again today with highs staying below average in the middle 60s to lower 70s, winds should be fairly light from the southwest. Clouds will start to thin out late tonight and overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be a warmer day with temps reaching 80 degrees during the afternoon. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring some better coverage of rainfall and isolated storms. A few storms with this cold front passage may be stronger and can produce heavier rainfall and some brief gusty winds. Minus a few morning showers, Sunday will be a pleasant Spring day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Next week will start off on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and below average temps in the 60s for Monday.

More sunshine and quiet weather is expected for most of next week with temps bouncing back into the 70s to lower 80s.

