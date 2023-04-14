Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Scattered showers, cloudy and cool Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday.  Scattered light to moderate rain showers are still on the radar this morning with mainly cloudy skies, morning temps are in the 50s and low 60s with a damp feel to start the day. 

The center of low pressure off to our west will continue to bring in additional scattered rain showers through the day, it looks like the rain will taper off into the afternoon.  The cloudy skies and periodic rain showers will keep things cooler again today with highs staying below average in the middle 60s to lower 70s, winds should be fairly light from the southwest.  Clouds will start to thin out late tonight and overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 50s by daybreak Saturday. 

Saturday will be a warmer day with temps reaching 80 degrees during the afternoon.  A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring some better coverage of rainfall and isolated storms.  A few storms with this cold front passage may be stronger and can produce heavier rainfall and some brief gusty winds.  Minus a few morning showers, Sunday will be a pleasant Spring day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Next week will start off on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and below average temps in the 60s for Monday. 

More sunshine and quiet weather is expected for most of next week with temps bouncing back into the 70s to lower 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people killed in New Market home shooting
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast