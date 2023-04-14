Officer Albert Morin expresses gratitude for community while continuing recovery at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department released a new statement on Friday from Officer Albert Morin as he remains in Huntsville Hospital following the shooting on March 28 that injured him and killed HPD Officer Garrett Crumby.

In the statement, Officer Morin expressed his appreciation for the community he serves:

“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.” – Officer Albert Morin

On April 8, Officer Morin was moved from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit to a private care room to continue his recovery after the shooting.

