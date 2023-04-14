Mother of teenager killed in 2021 car accident reacts to suspect’s guilty plea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly two years, Jacklynn Stroz said she sees the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to getting justice for her son.

On Thursday, 62-year-old Byron Mayo pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the death of Jacklynn’s 16-year-old Mikey Stroz.

She said it was a relief to hear that, however, it was also painful.

“It was heavy, it was hard,” said Jacklynn, “It just re-triggers the pain that we all feel with missing our son.”

On June 19th, 2021, Mikey was killed on Highway 431 near Oak Grove Road.

He was traveling back to Florida after visiting family in Huntsville when Mayo’s truck crashed into them head-on.

It was revealed during the hearing that Mayo’s BAC was .119 four hours after the crash. That is over the state’s limit of a .008 BAC while driving.

Mikey died on the scene, and his sister and father were seriously injured.

“This man has no idea the amount of pain that he’s caused to all of us,” said Jacklynn.

Jacklynn said this verdict couldn’t have come any sooner, with the DA’s investigation taking four months to complete. The case then sat for over a year before it went to a grand jury.

She said Mikey is missed by his family, lacrosse teammates, and many loved ones.

“The pain will never go away,” said Jacklynn” “That pain will never go away until we’re one day reunited with Mikey in heaven.”

Mayo will be sentenced on June 22nd at 11 AM.

