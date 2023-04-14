Deals
Men arrested in Madison on burglary charges

Larry Haggermaker and Michael Quinn.
Larry Haggermaker and Michael Quinn.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested in Madison after they were caught allegedly burglarizing a residence on March 29.

According to a press release from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor saw two “suspicious men” enter a house on Dickens Lane. The neighbor notified law enforcement, and deputies arrived on scene.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office caught the two men in the residence and placed them in custody. Deputies found that the men had taken items from the attic and tried to steal a car. They were also found with a lock pick, power saw, car jack and a winch.

Michael Quinn, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools. His bond was set at $12,500.

Larry Haggermaker, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools. His bond was set at $12, 500.

