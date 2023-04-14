Deals
Man arrested in Priceville found with 30 credit cards, illegal drugs

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Priceville Police Department following a traffic stop where numerous credit/debit cards and drugs were found in
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Priceville Police Department following a traffic stop where numerous credit/debit cards and drugs were found in his car.

Officer Lucas Ferrell attempted the traffic stop on a car leaving the Pilot Truck Stop but the driver, identified as Rodriquez Mosley, continued on Hwy. 67 N and stopped near Hickory Hills Rd.

An amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and Lortab(Hydrocodone) was found inside Mosely’s car along with three counterfeit $50 bills, 30 different debit/credit cards, driver’s licenses, a social security card and a check that did not belong to him.

Mosley is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument - third-degree, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received two citations for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving while suspended.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on an $8,600 bond.

