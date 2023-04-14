Deals
Huntsville couple pleads not guilty to COVID-19 PPP fraud charges

(wabi)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville couple was in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty for allegedly defrauding the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

A five-count indictment filed in United States District Court on March 29 charged 43-year-old John Scoggins and his 37-year-old wife Jennifer Scoggins with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Both were released on $5,000 unsecured bonds. Jennifer Scoggins is required to receive a mental health evaluation and she must be seeking employment or be employed. John Scoggins must be tested for alcohol use and must be seeking employment or be employed.

The couple conspired to defraud SPA and the government by applying for and receiving $1.7 million in fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of four purportedly operational businesses, the indictment reads.

The loan application contained material misrepresentation and was supported by falsified and fraudulent documentation. The couple is accused of using the PPP loan to fund a home purchase, a family vacation and plastic surgery.

FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.

