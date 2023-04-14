Havoc take 1-0 lead in SPHL Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Heading into their Game One SPHL Playoff game against the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Huntsville Havoc managed to score at least five goals in three of their five regular season meetings.

The Havoc can add another five goal game to the record. Huntsville racked up four goals in the Second Period of their game against the Ice Bears to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three series against Knoxville in front of a capacity crowd at the Huntsville Ice Center.

The Ice Bears scored first with 3:39 into the First Period courtesy of Dean Balsamo. Huntsville would respond with Robbie Fisher tying the game at the 6:59 mark of the First Period.

From then on, it was all Havoc and their scoring in the Second Period.

Austin Martinsen scored back to back goals early in the period, followed by teammates Sam Hunter and Mason Palmer goals respectively to break the game open.

The Havoc are one win away from advancing to the SPHL Playoff Semifinals, while the Ice Bears must win two straight games to advance.

Huntsville travels to Knoxville for Game Two Friday at 6:35 P.M., and if necessary, a series deciding Game Three is scheduled for 7 P.M. at the Huntsville Ice Center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.