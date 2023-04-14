Guntersville Elementary School parents build brand-new exploration lab for students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Guntersville Elementary PTO have been working diligently for over a year to bring a new S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) lab to students. Finally, the brand-new lab is ready for kids to explore.

Students and teachers will utilize hands-on activities and lesson plans to explore the five different concentrations.

“It is meant to create an environment for students to be able to come and learn and create. To be challenged in curiosity, to be given challenges to rise to the occasion to meet,” says PTO parent Andrea Oliver.

The lab comes equipped with building blocks, toy robots and coding starter kits for those tech-loving students.

Andrea Oliver with the Guntersville Elementary PTO says this brand-new lab was the brainchild of the PTO and it was created with educators in mind.

“The idea was really born from conversations with our teachers and seeing what they needed and now they have space where they can bring their class and get out of their classroom or have a different environment to learn,” says Oliver.

PTO President Jennifer Shepard says the hard work done by these parents is not going unrecognized. She says that parents have dedicated extra hours of their day to help make the vision possible.

“I just can’t say enough great things bout the wonderful mothers and even a few dads that we have the privilege of working with. It’s all done to 110% each time and we just have some amazing parents that are very involved and just very dedicated,” says Shepard.

Shepard and Oliver have children at the elementary school and they are excited for their children to grow and learn in the new lab.

“As a parent, it’s just so nice to know that my student will have an opportunity to come here and be challenged and think outside of the box,” says Oliver.

“I just can’t say enough great things about the parents and the community and I’m so excited that my children will get to have this and hopefully grow from it,” says Shepard.

The PTO will unveil the new lab at its open house on Friday, April 14.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.