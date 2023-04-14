Deals
Former assistant director of Limestone Co. Community Corrections pleads guilty

Hardaway was charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct in 2020.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former assistant director at Limestone County Community Corrections, Michael Hardaway, 64, pleaded guilty to multiple offenses on April 11.

Hardaway was charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct in 2020. According to Marshall, Hardaway pleaded guilty to one ethics violation and one count of custodial sexual misconduct.

“No one is above the law, especially those who are in positions of authority,” Marshall said in a statement. “Our community corrections programs are an important part of our criminal justice system and must be administered by individuals who are committed to the good of those within their care.”

Hardaway was sentenced to serve 20 years, split to serve two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. Hardaway will be required to register as a sex offender.

