Flower Friday: Learn all about Columbines

Learn what is blooming this spring with Huntsville Botanical Garden.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday, which means its time for another edition of Flower Friday with Huntsville Botanical Garden.

On this edition of Flower Friday, learn all about Columbines. Columbines come in a variety of colors, including white, blue, orange, pink, red and yellow.

This perennial flower blooms in the spring and it is known as “granny’s bonnet.” To learn more about Columbines, head to Huntsville Botanical Garden.

