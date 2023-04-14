Deals
Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away

A dog lost on the Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 1-year-old dog is back home after taking a trek across 150 miles of Bering Sea ice.

Mandy Iworrigan told KTUU that her 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Nanuq, which means polar bear in Siberian Yupik, wandered off from her while they were on a walk with another family dog, Starlight, last month.

The family said Starlight turned up a few weeks later but Nanuq was nowhere to be found.

About a month after Nanuq’s disappearance people in Wales, 150 miles away from where Nanuq was last seen, began sharing pictures online of what they described as a lost dog.

Iworrigan said she contacted the group and Nanuq was reportedly found in good health, despite the adventurous journey and an injured paw.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd ended up catching a ride on a plane and was flown back home.

“We are blessed to have him back in our life,” Iworrigan said.

Nanuq’s family said they are sure he would have one unique story to share if he could.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

