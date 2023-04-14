Deals
Decatur man held on $100k bond for trafficking Xanax

Seth Lynch, 29
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Tuesday following a two-year investigation in reference to the distribution of pressed Xanax pills.

During the investigation, 29-year-old Seth Lynch was developed as the primary suspect by Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit investigators.

Lynch was later located and found with 2,200 pressed Xanax pills and two firearms. The Department of Forensic Science confirmed that the pills contained “Synthetic Analogs combined with multiple controlled substance drugs.” Two warrants for trafficking in illegal drugs were issued for his arrest.

On April 11 Lynch was located and arrested under the warrants. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

