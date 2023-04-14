Deals
Catching up with the Carmack family on birth of quadruplets

Check out this family's story from birth to the journey after.
Check out this family's story from birth to the journey after.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hannah and Michael Carmack are the proud parents of four children who were all born on March 14.

That’s right, Hannah had quadruplets! According to the Carmacks, they had two sets of identical twins. The chances of that happening are actually one in 70 million.

The Carmacks joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to share their story! Watch their full appearance at the top of this story.

