Albertville culinary students advance to national competition

The future chefs are back in the kitchen after winning their state competition
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In high school, you may have participated in debate club, FFA or even sports, but some students at Albertville High School are taking a different approach to their extracurriculars.

“In reality, I just go where the food goes, because I like to eat,” says team manager Jaxon Dendy.

Sara Bledsoe says she joined the ProStart culinary team because she and her mother bonded over the stove.

“My mom, anytime that she’d get really stressed out, we’d end up either baking or cooking together. It was something that really just came naturally and then I kind of came to the culinary program and fell in love with it,” says Bledsoe.

The five young chefs have just come off an impressive win. The team competed against 25 other schools at the state competition in Orange Beach.

“Whenever we heard that first-place title, we all cried into each other’s arms. That was definitely a huge accomplishment,” says team member Sara Bledsoe.

Now, they’re hoping to cook up a national title. Bledsoe says she and her team are dedicating hours of practice to prepare for the National ProStart Student Invitational in Washington D.C.

“A lot of tweaks here and there. Just to make sure we can get, hopefully, that first-place title again,” says Bledsoe.

Bledsoe says she and her teammates have received multiple opportunities since the state competition.

“There is definitely more in store for all of us seeing as how we have all gotten scholarships to different universities. Daisy being a foreign exchange student has been an absolutely amazing experience for her. I can only imagine what she feels. It’s truly amazing.”

