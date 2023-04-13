Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Trooper injured in chase, shootout recovering, ALEA says

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening officer-involved-shooting that left one person dead and three injured.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Trooper injured during a chase and shootout in Escambia County is recovering, ALEA announced Wednesday.

According to ALEA, Cpl. Jeremy Alford was released from the hospital and is at home resting with his family.

Alford was injured during an incident Sunday along Interstate 6 in south Alabama. ALEA says Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but it refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ultimately left the roadway and a shootout followed.

ALEA says one person died and three others, including Alford, were injured. None of the suspects’ names or a motive have been released.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating, according to WALA Fox 10 in Mobile. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Stuart Smith, 65
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Huntsville Fire: 1 family displaced after Foster Avenue apartment fire

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, a report was made on Wednesday of two...
Deputies searching for suspects responsible for Lincoln Co. thefts
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
Previous mugshot of William Darby
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned