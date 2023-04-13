Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Springtime glow tips from a pro

Dermatologist, Dr. Dendy, gives you all the best advice for having great skin.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s nearly summer and that means you need to be focusing on your skincare routine even more now!

Dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman, joined Tennessee Valley Living on Thursday to tell you which products are best and what tips you need to know to have healthy skin. Dr. Engelman is a certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York City.

If you’re unsure how to get that “springtime glow”, don’t worry, Dr. Engelman has some simple tips. To learn more about which products Dr. Engelman suggests, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Stuart Smith, 65
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Huntsville Fire: 1 family displaced after Foster Avenue apartment fire