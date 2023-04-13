Deals
No residents injured in early morning fire at Madison apartment building

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka and Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - No residents were injured in an early morning fire that swept through a Madison apartment building on Thursday.

Officials were called to the scene of a fire at the Madison Landing Apartments on Flagstone Dr. shortly after midnight on April 13. Madison Fire, Madison Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services were the first to arrive at the fire.

Thick smoke at early morning Madison apartment fire
Thick smoke at early morning Madison apartment fire(WAFF)

The Red Cross is assisting residents of the building on Thursday morning.

One Madison Police Department officer confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths in the fire.

The officer said the fire remains under investigation.

