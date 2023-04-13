Deals
Multiple fire stations on the scene of large brush fire in Madison

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire & Rescue and other fire/rescue stations have been on the scene of a large brush pile since 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The location of the fire is along Lime Quarry Rd. and Dunlop Blvd. SW behind the Madison Golf Center.

According to PIO Capt. Dan Pickens, they have used 30,000 gallons and are still fighting the fire as of 9:16 p.m.

Monrovia and Huntsville firefighters have been called in to assist in putting out the fire.

