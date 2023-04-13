Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager pleads guilty to murder, assault charges

Byron Mayo.
Byron Mayo.(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in December 2022 and charged for the death of a 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Byron Mayo, 62, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced on June 22.

In June 2021, Mayo was driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. Highway 431 when his truck collided with a car the 16-year-old was riding in. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car as well as another passenger were injured in the crash and were treated for their injuries.

Mayo was arrested and charged with the murder of the teenager and two counts of aggravated assault for the two passengers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Stuart Smith, 65
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Huntsville Fire: 1 family displaced after Foster Avenue apartment fire

Latest News

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home
Family of Florida teenager killed in 2021 wreck speaks out on alleged killer's arrest
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting at a home in New...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, a report was made on Wednesday of two...
Deputies searching for suspects responsible for Lincoln Co. thefts