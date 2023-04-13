Deals
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people killed in New Market home shooting

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that left two people injured at a home on Rose Valley Drive in New Market on Thursday.
By Charles Montgomery, Matthew King and Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a home on Rose Valley Drive in New Market on Thursday.

After the shooting, there was a car chase from the home that ended in a wreck on Winchester Road right in front of Buckhorn High School.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver was a juvenile boy who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

The Madison County School System issued a statement Thursday evening saying the suspect was a homeschooled student and not enrolled at any nearby schools. In addition, they confirm the school was not placed on lockdown saying: “We were notified of the incident by MCSO, and administrators of the Buckhorn schools were alerted. Aside from our normal security measures, no additional action was required.”

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.(WAFF)

At this time the identities of the victims have not been released.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

