Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people killed in New Market home shooting

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a home on Rose Valley Drive in New Market on Thursday.

After the shooting, there was a car chase from the home that ended in a wreck on Winchester Road right in front of Buckhorn High School.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver was a juvenile boy who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

The Madison County School System issued a statement Thursday evening saying the suspect was a homeschooled student and not enrolled at any nearby schools. In addition, they confirm the school was not placed on lockdown saying: “We were notified of the incident by MCSO, and administrators of the Buckhorn schools were alerted. Aside from our normal security measures, no additional action was required.”

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville. (WAFF)

At this time the identities of the victims have not been released.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

