Limestone County Schools to install vape detectors

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County School Board voted to spend over $130,000 to install smart sensors in high school bathrooms.

West Limestone High School Principal Russ Clevland says he has seen firsthand how many students are getting a hold of e-cigarettes, or vapes. He said his school has confiscated over 200 of them in the last two years. According to him, some of those students had serious reactions to those vapes.

“This is a soaring epidemic that can put kids in harm’s way,” he said. “It has. We have two that were almost non-responsive. For a ten-second part of their life was a part of a trial due to what they may not know is in it, or a friend coerces them into doing it. They may only do it one time.”

The sensors detect chemicals found in vapes, as well as THC particles and Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearhouse says the cost for them is worth it.

“I think when vapes first came out, everyone thought they were better than cigarettes because they weren’t as unhealthy,” he said. “What we’re finding is, no one knows what’s in the vapes.”

For the last two years, the district has partnered with Danmark Technologies to test the sensors at West Limestone. Ran Reding with Danmark Technologies said the sensor is programmed to pick up certain chemicals or sounds. These are communicated to school staff, and provide a timestamp for when it notices the chemicals.

“This is just another step, and another way to defend our schools, and keep our students safe,” Shearhouse said.

