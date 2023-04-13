Huntsville Havoc prepare for President’s Cup run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The road to a potential President’s Cup begins Thursday for the Huntsville Havoc against the Knoxville Ice Bears in game one in a best-of-three game series.

The franchise has claimed the Southern Professional Hockey League’s championship trophy on three separate occasions.

“I just think when you get to the finish line guys are so excited,” Huntsville head coach Glenn Detulleo said. “This is what you play for. I don’t think coaches need to say anything to get the guys excited to get them engaged. This is what they want to do.

It’s a different energy when you come to the rink; it’s a different energy in the film room, it’s a different energy in practice. There’s a buzz around playoff time. For us it’s crazy, because when the weather gets nice it’s playoff hockey, which is strange. You can tell the weather kind of turned and you can tell guys are really excited for this.”

The Havoc won four of five games against the Ice Bears during the regular season. In three of those games, Huntsville scored five or more goals.

“Something that we definitely talked about is just having a good start,” right wing Tyler Piacentini said. “You can’t take any shifts off. It’s the best of three series. As long as we play every shift, there’s a lot of momentum swings in the game, but as long as we stay consistent and we have a really good start, I think it’s going to be important for us.”

First puck drops at 7 P.M. at the Huntsville Ice Complex.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.