Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of an apartment fire on Foster Ave.

The call came in at 9:45 p.m. and crews arrived within three minutes.

Chief Reginald Roberts says no injuries were reported but one family is displaced. One unit received heavy damage from the fire while several others received smoke damage.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Stuart Smith, 65
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Woman uses her child to assist in shoplifting
ONLY ON 48: Eye-witness expresses emotions, frustrations on Blue Haven Drive shooting
ONLY ON 48: Eye-witness expresses emotions, frustrations on Blue Haven Drive shooting
Multiple fire stations on the scene of large brush fire in Madison
Limestone County Schools installing vape detectors
Limestone County Schools to install vape detectors