Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of an apartment fire on Foster Ave.

The call came in at 9:45 p.m. and crews arrived within three minutes.

Chief Reginald Roberts says no injuries were reported but one family is displaced. One unit received heavy damage from the fire while several others received smoke damage.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the scene.

