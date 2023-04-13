Deals
Havoc prepares for President’s Cup run

SPHL Playoffs begin Thursday
The Huntsville Havoc face the Knoxville Ice Bears Thursday in Round One of the SPHL Playoffs
The Huntsville Havoc face the Knoxville Ice Bears Thursday in Round One of the SPHL Playoffs(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The road to a potential President’s Cup begins Thursday for the Huntsville Havoc. the franchise, who have hoisted the SPHL’s Championship trophy three separate occasions in Franchise history host the Knoxville Ice Bears in Game one of the best of three series.

“I just think when you get to the finish line guys are so excited,” Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo said. “This is what you play for. I don’t think coaches need to say anything to get the guys excited to get them engaged. This is what they want to do. it’s a different energy when you come to the rink, it’s a different energy in the film room, it’s a different energy in practice. There’s a buzz around playoff time. For us it’s crazy, because when the weather gets nice It’s playoff hockey, which is strange, you can tell the weather kinda turned and you can tell guys are really, really, excited for this.”

The Havoc won four of five games against the Ice Bears during the regular season. Three of those games, Huntsville scored five or more goals.

“It’s something that we definitely talked about, is just having a good start” Havoc Right Wing Tyler Piacentini said. “You can’t take any shifts off. it’s the best of three series. As long as we play every shift, there’s a lot of momentums wings in the game but as long as we stay consistent and we have a really good start, I think it’s gonna be important for us.”

First puck drops Thursday night at 7 P.M. at the Huntsville Ice Complex.

