Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned

Previous mugshot of William Darby
Previous mugshot of William Darby(WAFF)
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Officer William ‘Ben’ Darby has been released from Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections Central Records division.

The release comes over two weeks after a criminal court of appeals overturned his previous murder conviction. It is unclear at this time if he was released into the custody of a specific law enforcement agency. WAFF has reached out for comment to multiple agencies and is awaiting a response.

The former officer was convicted of shooting and killing Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man, during a standoff in 2019. Darby argued he was acting within police policy. The District Attorney and a jury disagreed. However, his conviction was overturned because the jury in the case had not received proper instruction before their deliberations.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison following his now-overturned conviction.

Darby’s attorneys previously filed a motion to make sure their client has a chance to be free, before the start of the next trial. The state had 14 days to file an application for a rehearing but declined to do so.

Darby’s attorneys also want his previous bond of $20,000 reinstated, which would allow him to go free.

One of Darby’s attorneys, Nick Lough, says it’s been a long two weeks waiting to see if state attorneys would challenge the appeal court’s ruling.

WAFF spoke with Darby’s wife shortly after his conviction was overturned:

Darby’s wife, Keelin Darby, believes the case never should have gone to trial but she is hopeful at this new turn of events.

