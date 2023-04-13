Deals
Election officials discuss voter fraud, identity theft amid recent arrests in Franklin County

Waff 48's Sean Dowling reports.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Franklin County were arrested for identity theft and are accused of voting illegally, according to Secretary of State Wes Allen.

Allen’s office mentioned in Tuesday’s press release that according to the indictment, Maria Pascual and Teresa Pascual each used identification that was not their own to register to vote and vote in the names of identity theft victims.

Franklin County District Attorney Jeff Barksdale says the grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against Pascual, which included 11 counts of identity theft and 12 counts for Pascua. The DA says this is a Class B felony which carries a potential sentence of 20 years.

“I think the message here is don’t steal someone else’s identity and then register to vote and then vote in our elections,” Allen said. “The essence of identity theft is of course stealing someone’s identity and lying about who they really are. And that’s, I believe exactly what happened in this case.”

Franklin County Board of Registrars official Betty Vincent agrees and explains the gray area when people register to vote online.

“If they’re not telling the truth how do we know? They go on there and swear that this is the truth. And this is my address, this is my social, this is my driver’s license,” Vincent said. “But we did not see the actual driver’s license because it’s online. We don’t get that other end.”

Although it happened in her county, Vincent suspects voter fraud is happening elsewhere.

“People do this all the time, and I’m sure that it may be happening in other places,” she said. “We do talk to other registrars in the state and we haven’t had anybody mention this to us.”

To make sure this stops happening, Allen says his office will use all available laws in the state.

“No curbside voting, making sure that everybody has a photo identification,” Allen said. “Photo ID at the polls and through our absentee election process is strong and we’re going to make sure we maintain photo identification.”

