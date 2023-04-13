Deals
Deputies searching for suspects responsible for Lincoln Co. thefts

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department, a report was made on Wednesday of two...
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department, a report was made on Wednesday of two vehicle thefts involving a white Ford F-250 truck and a blue Ford F-250 truck.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are searching for people who are allegedly involved in recent auto thefts in the county.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, a report was made on Wednesday of two vehicle thefts involving a white Ford F-250 truck and a blue Ford F-250 truck. The suspects also took $1,000 worth of equipment from a shop they broke into.

Surveillance footage from a home surveillance system saw an unknown man and a model red car parked in the drive.

If you have any information about this incident, call (931) 433-9821.

