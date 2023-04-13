Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Crime Stoppers: Woman uses her child to assist in shoplifting

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
WAFF 48's Gina Benitez reporting
By Gina Benitez
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We want to set good examples for our children right, take note because this is what not to do.

Huntsville Police are looking for a woman who allegedly walked into the Home Depot off of Memorial Parkway and started putting items in her purse.

Investigators say she also gave a door lock to the young child who was with her. When she went to leave, loss prevention stopped her and she pulled out the stuff from inside her purse but police say she told the child to keep the lock and then the two left.

She was in such a rush she almost hit two cars on her way out.

If you recognize her or any of the others on this list, contact police.

Aamyiah Doxtator is wanted for violating an order of protection issued against her.

Keonte Deshawn Glass is wanted for Trafficking Fentanyl into our area.

Gabriel Crum allegedly cashed a forged check at a local financial institution.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Stuart Smith, 65
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Woman uses her child to assist in shoplifting
ONLY ON 48: Eye-witness expresses emotions, frustrations on Blue Haven Drive shooting
ONLY ON 48: Eye-witness expresses emotions, frustrations on Blue Haven Drive shooting
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of apartment fire, one family displaced
Multiple fire stations on the scene of large brush fire in Madison