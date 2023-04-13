Crime Stoppers: Woman uses her child to assist in shoplifting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We want to set good examples for our children right, take note because this is what not to do.

Huntsville Police are looking for a woman who allegedly walked into the Home Depot off of Memorial Parkway and started putting items in her purse.

Investigators say she also gave a door lock to the young child who was with her. When she went to leave, loss prevention stopped her and she pulled out the stuff from inside her purse but police say she told the child to keep the lock and then the two left.

She was in such a rush she almost hit two cars on her way out.

If you recognize her or any of the others on this list, contact police.

Aamyiah Doxtator is wanted for violating an order of protection issued against her.

Keonte Deshawn Glass is wanted for Trafficking Fentanyl into our area.

Gabriel Crum allegedly cashed a forged check at a local financial institution.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

