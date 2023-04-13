Deals
Cloudy, cooler and scattered rain showers Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning.  Clouds continue to stream into the Tennessee Valley already this morning but have also kept our temperatures warmer overnight, morning lows are a bit more mild today as we start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

Today will stay mostly cloudy, more humid and breezy with a east-southeast wind 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 mph expected.  A cut-off center of low pressure track north from the Gulf of Mexico, this will bring chances for scattered light rain showers across the Tennessee Valley for parts of the day today and Friday.  It will take some time for the atmosphere to become saturated enough to support rainfall, but through the afternoon and evening will be our best chances for seeing scattered showers.  With the combination of cloud cover and some rain cooler air, highs today will be below average in the middle to upper 60s. 

Right now, it appears rainfall totals should be fairly light around 1/10 to 1/3 inch with the better coverage of rain showers east of I-65.  Friday will be partly cloudy with additional rounds of light scattered showers, highs will be in the lower 70s.  Saturday will be warmer with temps reaching 80 degrees during the afternoon.  A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring some better coverage of rainfall and isolated storms. 

Minus a few morning showers, Sunday will be a pleasant Spring day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Next week will start off on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and temps near average in the lower to middle 70s.

