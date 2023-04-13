Deals
Bringing Disney magic to life on the ice

Disney On Ice “Into the Magic” is at the Von Braun Center April 13-16.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The show everyone has been patiently — or not so patiently — waiting for has come to Huntsville!

Disney On Ice “Into the Magic” is at the Von Braun Center April 13-16! Go and experience the wonderful show right here in the Rocket City.

Tickets are on sale now, but don’t wait too long before the show is on its way to Lexington, Kentucky!

Click here for more information.

