Bringing Disney magic to life on the ice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The show everyone has been patiently — or not so patiently — waiting for has come to Huntsville!

Disney On Ice “Into the Magic” is at the Von Braun Center April 13-16! Go and experience the wonderful show right here in the Rocket City.

Tickets are on sale now, but don’t wait too long before the show is on its way to Lexington, Kentucky!

Click here for more information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.