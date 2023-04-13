Deals
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list

Catherine Coleman Flowers
Catherine Coleman Flowers(MacArthur Foundation)
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list for 2023 was unveiled on Thursday morning and it includes an Alabama native.

Catherine Coleman Flowers is an environmental activist, MacArthur “genius” grant recipient, author and Co-Vice Chair of the Biden-Harris Administration’s inaugural White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. Her work includes advocating for environmental justice, equal access to clean water and functional sanitation for U.S. communities.

“It’s deeply meaningful to be included in the company of so many leaders and changemakers whom I admire,” Flowers said.

“I see this honor as a celebration of environmental justice, a movement that is rooted in rural communities like Lowndes County, Alabama, which I am blessed to call home. I believe that often the most significant activism starts in your own backyard; and if you stay the course and find incredible partners to walk with you, amazing things can happen.”

Flowers is the founding director of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. She also sits on the Board of Directors for several environmental justice groups, including the Climate Reality Project and the Natural Resources Defense Council. She also serves as a Practitioner in Residence at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University.

In 2020, Catherine published her memoir, “Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.”

See the full TIME100 list now at time.com/time100.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News on Thursday evening to see an interview with Flowers after receiving this honor.

Huntsville Fire: 1 family displaced after Foster Avenue apartment fire

