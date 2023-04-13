48 EXCLUSIVE: Eye-witness expresses emotions, frustrations on Blue Haven Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tara Brown was sitting in her house after returning from work when she heard a noise akin to a firework. She then heard five more loud bangs coming from across the street on Blue Haven Drive.

When she opened her door, she found her neighbor 40-year-old Damian Collins Sr. lying on the ground in blood.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Brown, “It was just sad, I hate that I even saw it.”

Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Tuesday around 4:30 PM.

Upon arrival, they found Collins Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD arrested and charged 47-year-old Jason Moore with Collins Sr.’s murder.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators believe the shooting was a result of a verbal argument between the two men.

Brown said Collins Sr. was killed right in front of his mother’s driveway.

“It was just so sad to see that lady come out that door and see her child out there on that ground,” said Brown, “All I could do is think about is ‘that could’ve been one of my sons.’”

She said the neighborhood has an unfortunate history of gun violence in the area.

“There have been times when I’ve been back in my bedroom. I have heard people shooting, going around the circle down there, and just shooting the guns,” said Brown.

One neighbor said he was sitting outside when the shooting happened. He said he saw a man drive up to where Collins Sr. was standing by his mother’s yard. He then exited the dark gray Silverado and walked up to Collins Sr. shooting him several times from close range.

Brown said Collins Sr. was a quiet man and loved playing with his two kids in the yard. She said she will keep her neighbors in her prayers.

“My heart goes out to his mother because, at the end of the day, that’s her child. She brought him into this world,” said Brown.

Moore is booked in the Madison County Jail on no bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.