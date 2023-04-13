Deals
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting at a home in New...
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting at a home in New Market that left two people injured.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were shot at a home in New Market.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators and officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), are on the scene. The shooting happened on Rose Valley Drive.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

Additionally, there is a large police presence on Winchester Road just south of Buckhorn High School. It is unconfirmed at this time if this scene is related to the New Market shooting.

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.(WAFF)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

