TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck

(Hawaii News Now)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck on I-565 E near Exit 7 that has caused two lanes to be shut down.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated once Exit 7 and the two lanes reopen.

