TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck on I-565 E near Exit 7 that has caused two lanes to be shut down.
Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.
This story will be updated once Exit 7 and the two lanes reopen.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.