TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck on I-565 E near Exit 7 that has caused two lanes to be shut down.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated once Exit 7 and the two lanes reopen.

