Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

SBA offering assistance for Lauderdale County residents effected by storms

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been over two weeks since a tornado touched down in parts of Lauderdale County. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering relief to those who can not cover the cost of damage cleanup.

If residents of the county meet SBA’s requirements, they could be eligible for a loan to help them rebuild. The loans could be a home disaster loan, a business disaster loan or an economic injury disaster loan. Applicants must have acceptable credit history for SBA standards and residents may have to provide collateral if applying for a loan over $25,000.

Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan encourages anyone needing help to apply.

“A lot of people are covered with plenty of insurance, but there’s a number of people who are uninsured or underinsured,” he said. “This targets that particular set of society. If you’ve got damage, and you’re needing help that, please go ahead and those two opportunities that we listed there.”

Applicants have until June 6 to apply for a physical loan and Jan. 2024 for an economic injury loan.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Name Artists in Tribute show
George Jones event at the VBC to raise money for Huntsville PD officers Morin, Crumby
According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, crash Sunday night
Death investigation underway following shooting in Huntsville
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Channing Mitchell
Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting

Latest News

Madison City Schools hosts Parent Fentanyl Forum
Madison City Schools hosts Parent Fentanyl Forum
Death investigation underway following shooting in Huntsville
Family escapes house fire in Madison, three cats rescued
Family escapes house fire in Madison, three cats rescued
Experts are warning people to beware of third-party companies that promise to help you...
Alabama financial expert recommends what you should do with your tax refund