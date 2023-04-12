SBA offering assistance for Lauderdale County residents effected by storms

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been over two weeks since a tornado touched down in parts of Lauderdale County. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering relief to those who can not cover the cost of damage cleanup.

If residents of the county meet SBA’s requirements, they could be eligible for a loan to help them rebuild. The loans could be a home disaster loan, a business disaster loan or an economic injury disaster loan. Applicants must have acceptable credit history for SBA standards and residents may have to provide collateral if applying for a loan over $25,000.

Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan encourages anyone needing help to apply.

“A lot of people are covered with plenty of insurance, but there’s a number of people who are uninsured or underinsured,” he said. “This targets that particular set of society. If you’ve got damage, and you’re needing help that, please go ahead and those two opportunities that we listed there.”

Applicants have until June 6 to apply for a physical loan and Jan. 2024 for an economic injury loan.

