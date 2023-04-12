Sand Mountain leaders weigh in on Alabama’s grocery tax

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is one of the few states still upholding sales tax on grocery items. State leaders have now made pushes to end the tax to help ease the burden of rising costs for Alabamians.

Alabama Senator Andrew Jones says that residents in rural counties could see a reduced financial burden if the bill to remove the tax passes.

“It’s a challenge for rural Alabamians because they’re having to go and make a trip and fill their freezers up and they spend a lot of money at one time purchasing groceries. In rural areas, options are often limited. Having that grocery tax taken off, at least the state portion, taken off of the bill is gonna be big,” says Jones.

Jones presides over Senate District 10 which houses counties in the Sand Mountain area which is home to many rural communities that may experience difficulties accessing food.

“Certainly access to food, healthy food, fresh produce is important for the people in that area, but also making it more affordable is a part of that equation as well,” Jones says.

A way of increasing access to these items is to add more grocery stores and the city of Fort Payne is doing just that. Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and his team are working on diversifying food options with a brand-new Food City grocery store.

“We’ve had folks that call the office and say ‘we normally go to Rome or to Albertville or to Trenton and have to pick up stuff that we can’t get in Fort Payne. So we’re glad that we’re able to keep that money here instead of sending it outside of Fort Payne’,” Baine said.

When asked how the new store would affect business for local shops, Baine says it will have a positive impact on the rest of the city.

“Some of the areas like Albertville, their other local stores did better after Food City came in because there were more people coming in buying from them. They would if they didn’t have something they’d go to another local store here in town,” he said.

Groundbreaking for the new store will be in May with construction following immediately after.

