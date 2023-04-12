Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Pratt Ave. back open following water main break

The road closed on Tuesday and was expected to be shut down until Friday, but it was reopened as of Wednesday afternoon.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A section of Pratt Avenue has reopened after a water main break was repaired by Huntsville Utilities crews.

The road closed on Tuesday and was expected to be shut down until Friday, but it was reopened as of Wednesday afternoon.

The closure is expected to last until April 14.
The closure is expected to last until April 14.(Google Maps)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal...
Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting
Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Teresa Pascual (left) and Maria Pascual (right) were arrested and charged with identity theft...
Three people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Latest News

Local leaders weigh in on the repeal of the state's grocery tax
Local leaders weigh in on the repeal of the state's grocery tax
FDA to require prescription for livestock antibiotics
Cattle farmers respond to FDA prescription requirement for livestock antibiotics
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-565 E due to wreck
Cattle farmer responds to FDA prescription requirement for livestock antibiotics