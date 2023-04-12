Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway following shooting in Huntsville
Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Teresa Pascual (left) and Maria Pascual (right) were arrested and charged with identity theft...
Three people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Latest News

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Justin Pearson could be returned to Tennessee House
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
US consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March