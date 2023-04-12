One more beautiful day before rain chances increase

Good Wednesday morning. Another cool and comfortable start to our day with fair skies and temperatures in the 40s, light jackets or sweatshirts will be a good idea heading out the door.

Today will be another gem of a day in April with abundant sunshine and light easterly winds, highs will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 70s. More clouds will start to push in overnight into Thursday morning with our lows staying a bit warmer as a result, morning temps should hover around 50 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, more humid and breezy with a southeast wind 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 mph expected.

A cut-off center of low pressure will exit the Gulf of Mexico and track north, this will bring chances for scattered light rain showers across the Tennessee Valley for parts of the day Thursday into Friday. Right now, it appear rainfall totals should be fairly light around 1/10 to 1/3 inch with the better coverage of rain showers east of I-65. Friday will be partly cloudy with additional rounds of light scattered showers, highs will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be warmer with temps reaching 80 degrees during the afternoon. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring some better coverage of rainfall and isolated storms. Minus a few morning showers, Sunday will be a pleasant Spring day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Next week will start off on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and temps near average in the lower to middle 70s.

