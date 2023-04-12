Madison City Schools hosts Parent Fentanyl Forum

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison city school leaders want to keep their students safe.

On Tuesday, Multiple guest speakers from HEMSI and other agencies spoke to parents about the dangers of fentanyl among kids.

Huntsville Hospital ER medical director Dr. Daniel Neuberger, a panelist at the forum, said roughly 3 people are treated at the ER daily for overdoses, so events like the forum are essential for parents.

“The people who we see who have substance abuse disorders are teenagers and young adults,” said Dr. Neuberger, “I think the use of fentanyl in our community is unfortunately increasing, and so having an outreach to the community, and educating them about resources available for treatment is quite important. "

Dr. Neuberger said the drug is available on the market in different forms, and many young kids are being unintentionally exposed to it through devices like vape pens.

Denise Spiller, another panelist, lost her son to fentanyl 10 years ago. She said the event is about uplifting other parents who may be going through a rough time with their children.

“If with his death, I can save a life by me telling his story, and how it all began, I feel I’ve done a purpose here,” said Spiller.

She said a great way for parents to help their children is by monitoring the pills they may be prescribed. She said that’s one way an addiction can begin and claim the lives of their own child like her son. She wants people to know if they feel like they’re alone, that there are others always willing to help.

“In the 10 years, I’ve been a grieving mother, the resources here in our community have just, there’s just so many right now that there wasn’t 10 years ago, take advantage of that,” said Spiller.

On April 20th there will be a panel discussion at the Madison library, covering the resources available in this community to combat this deadly drug.

