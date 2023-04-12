Deals
Lawmakers present plan to address Alabama’s growing physician shortage

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Alabama lawmakers want to address the growing physician shortage happening across the state. State Senator April Weaver sponsored a bill that takes a multi-faceted approach to the shortage. Weavers and State Representative Paul Lee will present the full plan at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the State House.

SB 155 or the Physician Workforce Act was introduced to the Senate Healthcare Committee in early April and it’s currently awaiting a vote. Associate Dean for Primary Care and Rural Health at UAB, Dr. Irfan Asif says the state will have a shortage of over 600 primary care providers by 2030.

State Sen. Weaver says her bill will help close these gaps with its three-prong attack that will try to attract and retain doctors.

“It’s very important for us to grow our own here in Alabama so we’re going to be doing very innovative concepts to make sure that we give Alabamians the best access to physician-led care,” says State Sen. Weaver.

Newly proposed legislation aims to ease Alabama physician shortage
New bill could change how speed limits are set on Alabama county roads
Legislation proposed in Alabama to help fight doctor shortages
Madison City Schools hosts Parent Fentanyl Forum
