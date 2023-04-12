Deals
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges

Stuart Smith, 65
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

A months-long child pornography investigation led to a search warrant on a Saint Charles Road SE home in Dec. 2022.

On Tuesday, 65-year-old Stuart Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Birmingham. He was brought back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

