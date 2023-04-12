Deals
Family escapes house fire in Madison, three cats rescued

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Champions Green Drive.

Community Risk Reduction/Public Information Officer Dan Pickens of Madison Fire & Rescue says the call came in at 6:50 p.m., firefighters arrived at 6:53 p.m. and had water on the house by 6:58 p.m. Everyone in the home was able to escape and three cats were rescued.

Pickens says the garage on the single-story home was fully involved upon arrival and commended the team for a job well-done as majority of the home was saved.

The functioning smoke detectors is what alerted the family of the fire and played a huge role of getting them out at a good time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

