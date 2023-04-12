Deals
Child author talks writing book at four years old

Brighton just turned eight, and his new goal is to sell 1,000 copies of the book by the end of the year.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are tons of books published every year, but how many of those books were written by a 4-year-old boy?

Brighton McMillion wrote his very own story at the age of four titled, “Brighton’s Dino Adventure: A (not so) True Story”. In the book, McMillion goes on a big adventure, but he is continuously stopped by dinosaurs!

McMillion joined Tennessee Valley living on Wednesday to talk about being a young and accomplished author.

