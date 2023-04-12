Child author talks writing book at four years old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are tons of books published every year, but how many of those books were written by a 4-year-old boy?

Brighton McMillion wrote his very own story at the age of four titled, “Brighton’s Dino Adventure: A (not so) True Story”. In the book, McMillion goes on a big adventure, but he is continuously stopped by dinosaurs!

McMillion joined Tennessee Valley living on Wednesday to talk about being a young and accomplished author.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.