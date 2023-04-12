Celebrating 100 years of the ‘Slawburger’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve never tried a Slawburger, you’re in luck because the Slawburger Festival in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is on April 15!

The burger was born in Honey’s Restaurant in 1923 in Fayetteville, and the festival is an annual event that takes place every third Saturday of April. A Slawburger is an all-beef patty that’s topped with a sweet and tangy mustard-based slaw.

Tracy Simmons with “2 Hicks with Sticks BBQ and Catering” joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to cook his very own version of the Slawburger.

