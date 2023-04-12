Deals
Celebrating 100 years of the ‘Slawburger’

The annual Slawburger Festival is this weekend.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve never tried a Slawburger, you’re in luck because the Slawburger Festival in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is on April 15!

The burger was born in Honey’s Restaurant in 1923 in Fayetteville, and the festival is an annual event that takes place every third Saturday of April. A Slawburger is an all-beef patty that’s topped with a sweet and tangy mustard-based slaw.

The burger was born in Honey’s Restaurant in 1923 in Fayetteville, and the festival is an...
The burger was born in Honey's Restaurant in 1923 in Fayetteville, and the festival is an annual event that takes place every third Saturday of April.(Fayetteville Main Street)

Tracy Simmons with “2 Hicks with Sticks BBQ and Catering” joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to cook his very own version of the Slawburger.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

